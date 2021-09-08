Metro police seek 2 suspects in ‘high value’ merchandise thefts

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people suspected of stealing “high value” merchandise.

Police released photos of a man and a woman who are suspects in the thefts.

The incidents occurred “on multiple days” at locations that police did not specify.

The man is described as a Black male adult, 45-55 years old, approximately 5 feet 10 inches, and 190-220 pounds. The woman is described as a white female, 45-50 years old, 5 feet 1 inch to 5 feet 3 inches, and 110 pounds.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery

Section at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit

www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime

Stoppers may result in a cash reward.