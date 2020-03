LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are investigating a shooting in the 8200 block of Renfrew Drive that left one injured. The incident occurred around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrived on scene and found the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. They were transported to UMC Trauma in unknown condition.

Police do not have a suspect in custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Expect delays in the area.