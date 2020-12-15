Metro Police searching for missing, endangered woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in locating Mary Redman, 75, who authorities say may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. She was last seen around 9 a.m. on Dec. 14 in Las Vegas.

Police say Redman was last seen driving a 2017 red Buick Encore, with Nevada plate 796C27.

She is described as follows:

5’5″, weighing 150 pounds

Brown eyes

Grey hair

If you have information about Redman’s whereabouts, please contact Metro at 702-828-3111. You can also contact the Missing Persons Detail during businesses hours at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.