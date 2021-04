LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman who they believe could be endangered.

Linda Glaze, 74, was last seen Sunday morning near the 4200 block of North Jones, close to Craig Road.

She was last seen wearing a gray jacket or sweatshirt, dark pants and was carrying a bag.

Police say Glaze may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call (702) 828-3111.