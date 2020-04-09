Metro Police searching for missing, endangered man

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s assistance in finding Donald Baasch, 65, who is believed to be missing and endangered. He was last seen around 3 p.m. on April 7 near Warm Springs and Durango in the 7200 block of Gagnier Boulevard.

He is said to possibly be in severe emotional distress.

Donald’s description is as follows:

5’7″, weighing around 160 pounds

Brown hair, blue eyes

Light complexion

Last seen wearing a blue shirt, black jeans and blue and grey shoes

If you have information about Donald’s whereabouts, please call Metro at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Person’s Detail during business at 702-828-2907.