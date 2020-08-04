Metro Police searching for missing, endangered man in southwest Valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for 87-year-old Gerald Springberg, who is believed to be missing and endangered. They say he may be in severe emotional distress.

Springberg was last seen around 4:20 p.m. today near the 6700 block of Costa Brava Road in the area of Spring Mountain Road and Rainbow Boulevard.

He was observed wearing a blue polo shirt, blue pants and a brown cowboy hat.

If you have any information about Springberg’s whereabouts, please contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907 or missingpersons@lvmpd.com.