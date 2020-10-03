Metro Police searching for commercial robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are on the lookout for a commercial robbery suspect who stole money from an undisclosed business last month. It happened just after 12:30 p.m. on September 8.

The suspect entered the business and demanded money from an employee. The suspect then grabbed the money and fled from the business.

The suspect is described as a white male, 30-40 years old, dark hair, 5’7″-5’10” and 160-175 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black cloth over his face, a white cap, a blue and white checkered plaid shirt, khaki pants and white shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.