LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing 52-year-old woman last seen in the central Las Vegas valley.

Irene Bueno was last seen near the 2200 block of Tam Drive near Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Bouelvard.

Irene Bueno (LVMPD/KLAS)

She was last seen wearing a grey jacket, a black shirt, grey shorts, and black shoes. She is described as 5’2”, 150 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police said Buene may possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. She is also deaf and has a tattoo on her left ankle that says “Pearl.”

Anyone with information regarding Bueno and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.