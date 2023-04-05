LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a suspect who for the past month has robbed or attempted to rob multiple businesses in the Las Vegas valley.

Police said that while robbing the businesses she would also threaten the employees. She is described as a Black adult woman, 5’5” to 5’7”, between 20 to 30 years old, between 115 to 130 pounds, wearing large black sunglasses, sometimes with a baseball hat or hoodie.

Metro police search for commercial robbery suspect. (LVMPD/KLAS)

She was most recently seen with a blonde wig and wearing a purple shirt over a white long-sleeved shirt and dark-colored pants.

The robberies occurred near the 7000 block of South Rainbow Boulevard in the southwest valley, near the 10000 block of Southern Highlands Parkway in the southwest valley, and near the 7000 block of North Durango Drive in the northwest valley, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.