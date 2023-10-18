LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a woman accused of robbing an east Las Vegas valley business with a deadly weapon.

On Sept. 23 around 11:40 a.m., the suspect allegedly robbed a business near the 100 block of North Nellis Boulevard near East Charleston Boulevard.

The suspect is described as an adult female with a thin build, wearing a light brown baseball cap, a black zip-up hoodie sweater, olive green leggings, and black fuzzy slippers. She was also carrying a pink shoulder bag, police said.

Metro police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a business with a deadly weapon on Sept. 23, 2023 (LVMPD)

Metro police are searching for a woman accused of robbing a business with a deadly weapon on Sept. 23, 2023 (LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.