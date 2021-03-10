Metro Police search for suspect wanted in multiple armed robberies across Clark County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a man who has been involved in multiple armed robberies across the Las Vegas valley.

The suspect is described as follows:

  • White man
  • Late 20’s to early 30’s
  • Thin Build
  • 5’10” to 6’
  • 170-200 pounds

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories