Metro Police search for suspect wanted in multiple armed robberies across Clark County

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a man who has been involved in multiple armed robberies across the Las Vegas valley.

The suspect is described as follows:

White man

Late 20’s to early 30’s

Thin Build

5’10” to 6’

170-200 pounds

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.