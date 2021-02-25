Metro Police search for suspect in attempted robbery of business near Maryland Parkway, Sahara

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who attempted to rob a business near Maryland Parkway and Sahara on Feb. 25. The incident occurred around 10:50 a.m.

Police say the the woman did not leave with any money. No one was injured.

The following is the suspect description:

  • White female adult
  • Around 20-30-years-old
  • 5′-5’02” with a thin build
  • Brown hair
  • Last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans and black shoes

If you have information about this incident, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories