Metro Police search for suspect in attempted robbery of business near Maryland Parkway, Sahara

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in identifying the suspect who attempted to rob a business near Maryland Parkway and Sahara on Feb. 25. The incident occurred around 10:50 a.m.

Police say the the woman did not leave with any money. No one was injured.

The following is the suspect description:

White female adult

Around 20-30-years-old

5′-5’02” with a thin build

Brown hair

Last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, ripped blue jeans and black shoes

If you have information about this incident, call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.