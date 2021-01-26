Metro Police search for suspect in armed robbery of east Las Vegas business

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect in the armed robbery of an east Las Vegas business on December 13, 2020. The incident occurred on South Nellis Boulevard near East Sahara around 2 a.m.

Authorities say the suspect approached the victim and brandished a firearm. He then demanded money from the register, and the victim complied. Afterward, the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt.

Police provided the following suspect description:

White male adult, approximately 25-30-years-old

5’9″, weighing 150 pounds

Last seen wearing black hoodie, black hat, black bandana, grey pants and orange shoes

If you have information about this incident, please call Metro’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or on their website.