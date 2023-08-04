LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for three suspects accused of robbing a Las Vegas business.
On Friday around 5 p.m., the suspects robbed a business near Fashion Lane and Spring Mountain Road, according to Metro police.
The first suspect is described as a man, 20-30 years old, around 5’8” to 5’10” with a thin build, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, and gray shoes.
The second suspect is described as a man, 20-30 years old, 5’10” to 6’0” with a thin build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, gray pants, and gray and red shoes.
The third suspect is described as a woman between 20-30 years old, 5’4” to 5’6” with a heavy build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and red Croc-style shoes with black socks.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.