LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a suspect accused of committing theft and fraud against a Las Vegas business.

Police said on Saturday, June 17, a business in the 400 block of Valley View Boulevard near Alta Drive was the victim of fraud that was committed by several suspects.

One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man about 30-40 years old, about 5’8” -6’0”, with a medium build, black hair, and a dark goatee. The suspect also had a large tattoo on the side of his neck, both arms and the right leg, police said.

Suspect accused of committing fraud against a Las Vegas business. (LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Financial Crimes Section at (702) 828-3483 or email FinancialCrimes@LVMPD.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.