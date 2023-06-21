LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a suspect accused of committing theft and fraud against a Las Vegas business.
Police said on Saturday, June 17, a business in the 400 block of Valley View Boulevard near Alta Drive was the victim of fraud that was committed by several suspects.
One of the suspects is described as a Hispanic man about 30-40 years old, about 5’8” -6’0”, with a medium build, black hair, and a dark goatee. The suspect also had a large tattoo on the side of his neck, both arms and the right leg, police said.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Financial Crimes Section at (702) 828-3483 or email FinancialCrimes@LVMPD.com. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.