LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect accused of robbing a retail business in the southwest valley.

According to police, the suspect entered the business near the 7100 block of Arroyo Crossing Parkway just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday and posed as a customer before demanding money.

He was described as a Black male adult standing at 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, medium to heavy build, and wearing green glasses.

He was last seen wearing a USA flag trucker hat, inside-out gator face covering, dark floral button-up shirt, black pants, black gardening gloves, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555. Tips directly leading to an arrest processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.