LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for two women accused of robbing a business while threatening employees in the central Las Vegas valley.
On July 24, around 4:40 p.m., the two suspects entered a business in the 2000 block of East Desert Inn Road near Eastern Avenue and stole several items while threatening employees with a weapon, police said.
The first suspect is described as a woman with a heavy build wearing a black hat, pink shirt, black and pink shoes, and a blonde and blue wig.
The second suspect is described as a woman with a medium build wearing a black and white hat, black shorts, and white shoes.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.