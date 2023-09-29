LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for two women accused of robbing a business while threatening employees in the central Las Vegas valley.

On July 24, around 4:40 p.m., the two suspects entered a business in the 2000 block of East Desert Inn Road near Eastern Avenue and stole several items while threatening employees with a weapon, police said.

The first suspect is described as a woman with a heavy build wearing a black hat, pink shirt, black and pink shoes, and a blonde and blue wig.

The second suspect is described as a woman with a medium build wearing a black and white hat, black shorts, and white shoes.

Metro police are searching for two women accused of robbing a business in the 2000 block of East Desert Inn Road on July 24, 2023 (LVMPD)

Metro police are searching for two women accused of robbing a business in the 2000 block of East Desert Inn Road on July 24, 2023 (LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.