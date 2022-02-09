Metro police search for robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) are searching for a suspect in a robbery committed at a business near the 1100 block of South Rainbow Boulevard on Sunday.

At approximately 8:14 a.m., the suspect entered the business, pulled a firearm, and demanded money from the victim.

The suspect is described as a 40- to 50-year-old light-skinned black male adult, 5’8 to 5’10, medium build, and bald with grey hair stubble. He was seen wearing a tan sweatshirt, a black t-shirt underneath, blue jeans, and tan shoes.

(Courtesy: Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Anyone with information is urged to call the LVMPD Commercial Robbery Section at 702-828-3591. To remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit this link. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.