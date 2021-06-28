UPDATE: Metro finds no evidence of firearm on MGM casino floor; property returns to ‘business as usual’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Grand has returned to “business as usual” after Metro officers did not find evidence of a shooting or gun crime on the casino floor Monday afternoon.

NOW: Capt. @dorikoren says the area remains safe and returning to business as usual. https://t.co/9nhiN5nlcq — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 28, 2021

Police responded to reports of a person with a gun around 3:15 p.m. They spoke with people at the property regarding the alleged incident.

No firearm was found.

We have units on scene talking to people at the property. So far, no firearm has been located. Investigating officers can find no evidence, so far, that anyone waved or displayed a firearm inside of the casino. Media: for inquires about injuries, please contact @ClarkCountyFD — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 28, 2021

In an earlier statement, police said, “There is no credible information that any shots have been fired, and no victims have been located.”

#UPDATE: @LVMPD just sent this to us minutes ago: “Investigating officers can find no evidence that anyone waved or displayed a firearm inside of the casino.” But as you can see, there some emergency vehicles here at the main entrance of the property. @8NewsNow #8NN pic.twitter.com/HDPT6i5jyx — Orko Manna (@orko_manna) June 28, 2021

