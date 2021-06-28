UPDATE: Metro finds no evidence of firearm on MGM casino floor; property returns to ‘business as usual’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — MGM Grand has returned to “business as usual” after Metro officers did not find evidence of a shooting or gun crime on the casino floor Monday afternoon.
Police responded to reports of a person with a gun around 3:15 p.m. They spoke with people at the property regarding the alleged incident.
No firearm was found.
In an earlier statement, police said, “There is no credible information that any shots have been fired, and no victims have been located.”
