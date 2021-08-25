Metro Police search for missing teen

Las Vegas Metro Police are asking for help locating missing 13-year-old, Alania Buehrle

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Metro Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 13-year-old girl. Officials say Alania Buehrle might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Police said Buehrle was last seen Tuesday around 5:00 p.m. at or near the Sundance Village Apartments on W. Charleston Blvd., between Rainbow and Torrey Pines.

Buehrle is described as 5’2″ tall, 106 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a pink shirt, black pants, and black sandals.

Metro is asking hospitals to check their registries for any patients matching Buehrle’s description in the past 24 hours. Anyone with information regarding Buehrle and her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.