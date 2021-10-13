Metro police search for missing, endangered man last seen Oct. 11

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking the public for help as they search for a 47-year-old missing man named Thomas Knack.

According to the release he was last seen on Monday, Oct. 11, and is believed to be in the Mt. Charleston area.

Police say his last mode of transportation was a ride-share service.

Knack is described as a white male, standing about 5’8 tall and weighing 140 lbs. with blue eyes and brown hair.

Police also say he speaks English with a heavy German accent.

He may possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding Knack and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111.