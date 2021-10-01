Metro Police search for missing, endangered girl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police is asking for help to find a missing 11-year-old girl who might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Sierra Jimenez was last seen Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. near the 7200 block of S. Las Vegas Blvd, near Warm Springs.

Jimenez was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black shorts, and carrying a zebra-print backpack.

All local hospitals have been asked to check their registries and notify the police if Jimenez is in their care.

Jimenez is described as Hispanic, 5’5″, 145 lbs, with a fair complexion, brown eyes, and black/blue hair.

Anyone with information regarding SIERRA JIMENEZ and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.