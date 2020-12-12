Metro Police search for missing, endangered 7-year-old girl

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking the public’s help in finding a missing and endangered 7-year-old girl. Zanyah Hatchett was last seen in the area of Craig and Las Vegas Boulevard around 1 p.m. on Dec. 11.

She is described as follows:

3’5″, weighing 60 pounds

Brown hair

Brown eyes

Last seen wearing a white t-shirt with Disney princesses and green pants

If you have information on where Zanyah is or may be, please contact Metro’s Missing Person Detail. The number is 702-828-3111 after hours and on weekends. On weekdays, you can call 702-828-2907 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.