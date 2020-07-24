Metro Police search for missing 23-year-old

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 23-year-old. Jessa Smith has been reported as missing and was last seen on July 8 in the 5800 block of Horse Drive.

Police say Smith may be in need of medical assistance and could be in severe emotional distress.

Smith is described as a white man, 6’2″, 172 pounds, with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a tan hat, white T-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Smith was driving a white 2017 Volkswagen with Nevada license plate: 609E59.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, or call the Missing Person Detail at (702) 828-2907.