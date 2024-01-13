LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in the northwest Las Vegas valley.

Briella Harm, 11, was last seen Friday around 2:10 p.m. near the 4700 block of Quadrel Street near Leavitt Middle School.

Briella Harm, 11, missing (LVMPD)

She is described as 5’0” with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, and white Crocs.

Anyone with information regarding Harm and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com