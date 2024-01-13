LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl last seen in the northwest Las Vegas valley.
Briella Harm, 11, was last seen Friday around 2:10 p.m. near the 4700 block of Quadrel Street near Leavitt Middle School.
She is described as 5’0” with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a black jacket, grey sweatpants, and white Crocs.
Anyone with information regarding Harm and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com