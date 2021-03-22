Metro Police search for man who broke in car and stole credit card

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are looking for a man accused of breaking into a car and stealing a credit card. According to police, last month, the man seen in the photos broke into a car in the area of Alta and the 215 in Las Vegas.

He then used the credit card at a store in the 11000 block of W Charleston. Metro Police did not release any information about what he bought or how much he spent.

Anyone who has any information on this crime or can identify the suspect is urged to please contact LVMPD Summerlin Area Command Investigators at (702) 828-9455/9471. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers Nevada at (702) 385-5555.