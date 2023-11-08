LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a business in the southwest valley.

On Oct. 20 around 9:25 a.m., the suspect allegedly robbed a business in the 5000 block of South Fort Apache Road near Tropicana Avenue, police said.

The suspect is described as a man approximately 5’9” to 5’11”, thin build, wearing a red baseball hat, glasses, a blue surgical mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and, white shoes. The suspect also has tattoos on his right upper cheek and neck.

Police search suspect accused of robbing business in the 5000 block of South Fort Apache Road on Oct. 20, 2023 (LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD’s Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.