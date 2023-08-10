LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a business east of Downtown Las Vegas.
On July 28, around 3:10 a.m., the suspect robbed a business with a deadly weapon in the 2000 block of Fremont Street near Eastern Avenue, police said.
The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, wearing a black beanie cap, gray security guard shirt with a logo, black uniform pants, black shoes, and a black cross-body bag.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department
Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.