LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for a suspect accused of robbing a business east of Downtown Las Vegas.

On July 28, around 3:10 a.m., the suspect robbed a business with a deadly weapon in the 2000 block of Fremont Street near Eastern Avenue, police said.

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s, wearing a black beanie cap, gray security guard shirt with a logo, black uniform pants, black shoes, and a black cross-body bag.

Metro police search for man accused of robbing Las Vegas business (LVMPD)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.