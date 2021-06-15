Metro Police search for man accused of in violently beating another man on bus

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are looking for a man accused of violently beating another man a couple of months ago.

According to police, on April 9, at approximately 5:33 p.m., the LVMPD responded to a battery incident near E. Flamingo Road and Tamarus Street. Metro said a man was violently attacked by an unidentified man on a public bus.

The victim was punched in the face several times and sustained multiple fractures as a result. Detectives are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect seen in the photo. He’s described as a Black male adult man, approximately 6’0″ tall, medium build with two distinct tattoos on his chest. You can see them clearly in the photo.

The man was also last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans, and a baseball cap.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact South Central Area Command Patrol Investigations at 702-828-8639. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.