LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police are searching for a woman they said in the past week robbed or attempted to rob businesses while threatening employees, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black woman, about 5’5” to 5’7”, 20 to 30 years old with a thin build, wearing black pants and large black sunglasses, police said.

Woman accused of robbery in March 2023 (LVMPD/KLAS)

Woman accused in southwest Las Vegas valley on March 15, 2023.(LVMPD/KLAS)

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.