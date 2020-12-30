Metro Police search for armed robbery suspects

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two men who they say committed an armed robbery earlier this month. It happened at a business in the 7000 block of Azure Drive, near Tenaya Drive and Tropical Parkway, on December 19.

The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect #1

Hispanic male

18-21 years of age

5’8” tall with a skinny build

Last seen wearing a black hoodie, black face mask, tan pants and black shoes

Armed with a black semi-auto handgun

Suspect #2

Hispanic male

18-21 years of age

5’7” tall with a skinny build

Last seen wearing a green t-shirt, camo face mask, black pants and black shoes with white soles

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.