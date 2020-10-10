Metro Police search for armed robbery suspect who threatened to shoot employee

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for the suspect from an armed robbery Friday morning. It happened near the 4000 block of North Rancho Drive at about 7:30 a.m.

Police say the suspect entered the business, point a gun at the employee and demanded money, threatening to shoot the clerk.

The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man, 6′ tall, 250 pounds, with tattoos on his neck, arms, hands and legs. He was seen wearing a blue surgical mask, gray t-shirt, blue jean shorts and white or gray athletic shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.