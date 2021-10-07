Metro Police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for an armed and dangerous robbery suspect.

Armed Robbery Suspect: Calvin James/Photo Courtesy: LVMPD

According to police, 65-year-old Calvin James is wanted in connection with several counts of armed robbery.

James is described as a black adult male, 5’10”, 140 pounds with gray hair.

Anyone with information is urged to call LVMPD’s Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.CrimeStoppersofNV.com.