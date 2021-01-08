Metro Police search for armed robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a business in the 4000 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, last year.

The robbery occurred on September 24, at about 5:45 p.m. Police say the man, pictured above, robbed the business with a knife.

The suspect is described as follows:

  • White male adult
  • 20’s to 30’s in age
  • Approximately 6’ tall with a thin build
  • Blonde hair with a mustache
  • Wearing a black baseball cap and white surgical face mask, a black long-sleeved shirt with white writing on the sleeve under a black t-shirt with a white graphic on the back, blue jeans and sunglasses

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

