Metro Police search for armed robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are searching for a man who they say robbed a business in the 4000 block of West Sahara Avenue, near South Valley View Boulevard, last year.

The robbery occurred on September 24, at about 5:45 p.m. Police say the man, pictured above, robbed the business with a knife.

The suspect is described as follows:

White male adult

20’s to 30’s in age

Approximately 6’ tall with a thin build

Blonde hair with a mustache

Wearing a black baseball cap and white surgical face mask, a black long-sleeved shirt with white writing on the sleeve under a black t-shirt with a white graphic on the back, blue jeans and sunglasses

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.