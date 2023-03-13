LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for an endangered missing woman last seen in the Las Vegas valley.

Jacqueline Brush, 70, was last seen on Monday. She may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical attention.

Jacqueline Brush, 70, missing (LVMPD)

Brush was last seen wearing a black and white leopard print top with red capri pants. According to police, she also uses a walker.

Brush is described as 5’6”, 140 pounds, with brown eyes and red hair.

(LVMPD)

Anyone with information regarding Brush and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.