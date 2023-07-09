LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for three men accused of shooting and beating a man near the Las Vegas Strip.

Police said on Friday three unknown men approached the victim outside of a business in the 3600 block of West Tropicana Avenue near Valley View Boulevard. One of the suspects punched the victim several times until they fell to the ground.

As all three suspects began to walk away, one of them shot the victim several times, police said.

The three suspects left the scene in a dark-colored Lexus IS250 with California temporary tags.

Las Vegas police search for three suspects accused of beating and shooting a man on July 7 (LVMPD/KLAS)

The victim was taken to University Medical Center’s Trauma Unit with life-threatening injuries, police said.

The first suspect is described as a black man last seen wearing a black multi-colored hoodie with light-colored pants, and a black mask.

The second suspect is described as a black man last seen wearing a black shirt and red shorts.

The third suspect is described as a black man last seen wearing a white tank top and black shorts.

We ask if anyone has any information regarding this incident to please contact LVMPD

detectives at 702-828-3204. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone

at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.