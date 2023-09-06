LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are searching for two suspects accused of burglarizing a business in the east Las Vegas valley.
On Aug. 24 around 9:20 p.m., the suspects allegedly burglarized an open business near the 2000 block of South Nellis Boulevard near Sahara Avenue, police said.
The first suspect is described as a black man, around 6’0”, medium build, last seen wearing a black shirt and red pants.
The second suspect is described as a black adult, around 5’8”, heavy build, last seen wearing a black mask, black hoodies and gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Unit at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.