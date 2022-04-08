LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Trey Songz has been cleared of sexual assault allegations after an investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Songz, a 37-year-old R&B and hip-hop artist whose legal name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, had been accused in an incident at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas in November of 2021.

Police said at the time that Songz was cooperating with the investigation.

A statement released Friday by Metro said, “The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed. If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.”

Metro’s investigation followed a previous incident in 2021 in which Songz was cleared in an alleged altercation with police officers at the AFC championship game in Kansas City due to “insufficient evidence.”