Metro police say #ParkHereICan in social post on ‘May the 4th’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An accident with no injuries on Tuesday morning gave Metro police an opportunity to get into the Star Wars spirit with a “May the 4th” post on Facebook.

Using the hashtags #ParkHereICan #Tow4Two #FeelTheForce, the LVMPD Traffic Bureau sent out a photo of a car on its side near and another car overturned behind it. An iron fence next to the street was damaged.

“Thankfully, no one was injured in this crash…that we know of…as the driver decided to leave their car here and disappear to the Dark side before the Force arrived!” according to the LVMPD Traffic post.

The time and the location of the accident were not disclosed.