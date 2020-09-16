Person in custody as Metro investigates reports of fight, gunfire in south Valley; no injuries reported

HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Metro Police have taken one person into custody as they investigate reports of a fight and gunfire in the 800 block of Sheerwater Avenue. The neighborhood is located near St. Rose and Maryland parkways.

Police say gunshots were heard near the location of the fight but that officers safely removed everyone from the house without incident.

The gunfire reportedly was in front of the house, but there were no injuries reported. Residents were allowed to return after evacuations were conducted.

Detectives remain on scene. No one is outstanding.