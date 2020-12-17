Metro police investigating fatal shooting near Charleston, Nellis Boulevards

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are on the scene of a fatal shooting reported near Charleston and Nellis Boulevards on Arlington Street, off the Bolden channel.

The public is advised to avoid the area while the LVMPD Abuse and Neglect division continues to investigate this fatal shooting.

LVMPD will hold a news briefing at 11 p.m at Pacific Legends Apartments on 1300 S. Arlington Street to provide details on the investigation. We will stream the live update here on our website and Facebook page.

This is all the information we have at this time. Please check back for updates.