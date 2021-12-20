Metro police report 49% increase in murders in 2021

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reporting a 49% uptick in murders from 2020 to 2021. As of Dec. 17, there have been 143 murders committed in 2021 in the valley.

There has been a 450% increase in murders resulting from altercations over money, a 120% increase in murders resulting from altercations induced by drugs or alcohol, a 43% increase in murders resulting from perceived disrespect, and a 5% increase in murders resulting from domestic violence.

Of these murders, 98 were inflicted by gunshots, 19 by blunt trauma, 15 by sharp trauma, two by overdose, and two by asphyxiation. 5 are still pending.

Additionally, there have been 17 justifiable homicides, 10 officer-involved shootings, and four other jurisdiction murders this year.

The LVMPD reports an 84% clearance rate of these murders as of Dec. 17. Four cases remain open.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

8 news now breaking and daily news sign up

CONTESTS

Pro Football Challenge
January 01 2022 12:00 am

Don't Miss

Trending Stories