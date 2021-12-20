Metro police report 49% increase in murders in 2021

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reporting a 49% uptick in murders from 2020 to 2021. As of Dec. 17, there have been 143 murders committed in 2021 in the valley.

There has been a 450% increase in murders resulting from altercations over money, a 120% increase in murders resulting from altercations induced by drugs or alcohol, a 43% increase in murders resulting from perceived disrespect, and a 5% increase in murders resulting from domestic violence.

Of these murders, 98 were inflicted by gunshots, 19 by blunt trauma, 15 by sharp trauma, two by overdose, and two by asphyxiation. 5 are still pending.

Additionally, there have been 17 justifiable homicides, 10 officer-involved shootings, and four other jurisdiction murders this year.

The LVMPD reports an 84% clearance rate of these murders as of Dec. 17. Four cases remain open.