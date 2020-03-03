Metro Police releases PSA remind Las Vegas valley residents to protect their phones from theft

Metro LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A special message was released by Metro Police Monday: Protect your cell phones! According to police, in the last few months, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has received reports of cellphone thefts occurring throughout the valley.

During the investigations, detectives have identified several trends: Some of the victims did not know how to login to their account, did not know how to access tracking information, or did not know how to report the theft to their service provider.

The LVMPD has some tips on ways you can protect yourself, your device, and the data it contains by following some of the following guidelines:

• Consider your surroundings.

• Never leave your device unattended in public.

• Know how to access your account and anti-theft software.

• If the phone is stolen, report it to the police and service provider.

• Remotely lock your device and change your passwords.

• Backup your cellphone and wipe the information remotely.