LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officials released body camera video Monday of an incident on the Las Vegas strip involving a street food vendor and an LVMPD officer on Sunday.

Video of the incident captured by a third party and published on social media platforms has garnered thousands of views. Police say that clip of the incident posted on social media omitted the start of the incident, where body camera video shows the officer being pushed to the ground.

“The officer had contact with the street vendor the day prior on August 5th. He reminded the vendor that operating without a license is illegal,” said the release from LVMPD.

The incident occured after the signing of Senate Bill 92 (SB92) which allows Clark and Washoe counties to require street vendors to get a license/permit and maintain sanitary conditions. They can restrict hours of operation and prohibit vendors from operating:

near a farmers market

near special events

near restaurants

near schools/child care facilities, community centers, election polling places, churches, county-owned recreation facilities

near a “highly trafficked pedestrian mall/convention center/entertainment district

The law does not prohibit operating at these sites but allows counties to do so if they choose.

“Portions of the recently passed SB92 do not go into effect until October 15, 2023. The county and the city will then have to adopt ordinances restricting street food vendors within the resort corridor,” the news release from LVMPD said Monday.