LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police have released their “10 Most Wanted” list — eight men and two women wanted for crimes ranging from child abuse to attempted murder of a police officer.
Police emphasize that you should not “approach or attempt to apprehend a wanted person,” but tips leading to an arrest may make you eligible for a cash reward. Contact Crime Stoppers of Nevada at 702-385-5555 or online at Crimestoppersofnv.com.
The list released by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and the charges each suspect faces:
- Keenik Carter: child abuse or neglect
- Luawna Blazer: two counts — burglary of a business, attempted burglary
- Byron Moore: owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession of a gun with an altered serial number
- Thomas Joe Jr.: assault with a deadly weapon, destruction of property ($250-$5,000)
- Rickey Barnett: burglary of a motor vehicle
- Michael Ross: two counts — assault with a deadly weapon
- Enrique Sabido: carrying a concealed weapon without a permit, owning/possessing a gun by a prohibited person, possession/receiving/transfer of a stolen vehicle, possession of burglary tools
- Erica Hagan: DUI resulting in death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident
- Destin Clark: discharging a gun in a prohibited area
- Nacho Hinojosa Garcia: attempted murder of a police officer
Hagan, the only person on the Top 10 list associated with a crime that resulted in another person’s death, was in custody at one time, but is now a fugitive. She is accused in a hit-and-run crash that killed a motorcyclist on Feb. 4 at the intersection of Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Mountain Road.