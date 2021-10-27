Metro police host resource fair for Clark County Detention Center inmates preparing for release

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Police Department (LVMPD) is helping inmates get back on their feet before they get released from jail.

A resource fair held today at the Clark County Detention Center (CCDC) is helping inmates get back into the community and learn more about the human side of Metro.

Kaeloni Robinette says drug abuse put her behind bars, but she’s ready to move on when she gets released on November 18.

“Very challenging. Just, the drugs and stuff like that. It’s getting old, you know? So, it’s time to change your life,” Kaeloni Robinette, CCDC inmate said.

She was one of approximately 80 inmates checking out the resource fair inside the Clark county detention center in downtown Las Vegas.

“I have all these resources, honestly. I’ve never been offered this before. This is new,” Robinette added.

They’re learning about health services, housing, and job placement. All things corrections officer Todd Laird says are necessary in order for inmates to get their life back on track.

“So if we get someone out of custody get back on the right track, give them the help that they need, it makes it better for our whole society,” Todd Laird, LVMPD corrections officer said.

This resource fair was first offered in 2019. It is now in its fourth year.

“It provides an opportunity for these inmates to see the human side of corrections officers, police officers,” Officer Laird added.