LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are still looking for a driver in a Sandy Valley hit and run in July that killed a well-known resident of the community.

Police said Saturday they are searching for the driver of a silver Toyota, possibly a 1993 to 1997 model, that killed a Jean man known as “old man Joe.”

Joseph Airth, 77, was walking west in a travel lane near 1650 E. Quartz Ave. at about 9:30 p.m. on July 1 when he “entered the path” of a silver Toyota Corolla, also traveling west, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

Airth was projected forward and onto the road, police said, and the driver of the Corolla fled.

Airth was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

In an email, Metro asked for the public’s help and said the victim was well known in the Sandy Valley community, a longtime resident called “old man Joe.”

Metro’s collision investigation section is investigating. Anyone with information can call the section, 702-385-5555, or contact crimestoppersofNV.com.