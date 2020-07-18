Metro Police on the lookout for armed robbery suspect

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying an armed robbery suspect. The incident happened July 15 at about 11:15 p.m. near the 3600 block of West Sahara Avenue.

The suspect entered the store, gambled, then approached the clerk and demanded his winnings plus money from the cash register while armed with a handgun. The suspect then fled from the store.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 35-37 years old, brown hair, medium build. HE was last seen wearing a long black shirt, black pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Commercial Robbery Section at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com. Tips directly leading to an arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.