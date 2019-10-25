Metro Police officers show up to support slain officer’s son at Coronado High’s ‘Senior Night’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It was an emotional but beautiful moment at Coronado High School’s football ‘Senior Night’ Thursday. Numerous members of the Metro Police Department showed up to support the son of one of their fallen brothers.

Viewer Deborah Clayton sent 8 News NOW photos of Ayzayah Hartfield; he’s one of two kids slain Metro Police Officer Charleston Hartfield left behind when he was shot and killed during the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival on Oct. 1, 2017.

Hartfield was attending the music festival as a fan when the shooting that killed a total of 58 people occurred.

Hartfield was a Sgt. 1st class in the Nevada Army National Guard, but in his spare time, he was also a youth football coach with the Henderson Cowboys.

Colleagues of Hartfield said he was the most patriotic person they knew. Many of them even called him Captain America.