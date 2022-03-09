LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Dozens of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police (LVMPD) officers were honored and recognized for their bravery Wednesday.

Aside from the awards, some of the officers were recognized for going above and beyond the call of duty in certain incidents.

We’re talking about more than 40 members of our local law enforcement who were recognized today, from captains to lieutenants and even the Nevada State Police.

Trooper Raeann Brems couldn’t forget a tough situation she was recently called to assist — a teenager steps away from jumping off a building.

“It was a difficult day and probably the toughest call I’ve ever been on and probably ever will be,” said Brems. “The words are so hard to find in that situation. You want to keep them talking and engaged with you.”

That de-escalation is what the trooper was being honored for accomplishing.

The trooper is one of several members of Southern Nevada’s law enforcement honored during Wednesday’s commendation ceremony, for bravery and their service in 7 different categories.

Officer Daniel Yoo said that a traffic stop uncovered two handguns, someone else’s ID and passport, cash, and the body of a missing person.

“I thought it was going to be another stop that I was going to wirte a citation for,” Officer Yoo said.

De-escalation, toy community service, and even a lifesaving award were bestowed on these men and women as their friends and family proudly watched.

Each one told 8 News Now that their biggest honor is being able to serve and protect the Las Vegas community.

“The biggest honor for me is to see the police officers on stage,” said Deputy Chief of Homeland Security Sasha Larkin. “This is something that will stay with them for the rest of their careers. They should know that their hard work matters.”